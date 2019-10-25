There have been so many news stories coming out of Drake's star-studded birthday party this week. Inviting some of his best friends in the industry, a who's who of Hollywood showed out to wish October's Very Own an amazing day. Partying with Future, French Montana, Diddy, Kylie Jenner, and many others, Drizzy Drake appeared to have a blast at his mob-themed event. Even Adele showed up to wish her boy a happy birthday, stepping away from the shadows and debuting her new slim figure for the world to ohh and ahh over.

After reportedly cutting sugar from her diet and hitting the gym on a regular basis, pop star Adele is looking phenomenal. The 31-year-old singer was present at the Los Angeles party where she posted a shot of herself on social media, sending her thoughts to Drake and flexing her collarbone to show everyone what she's working with now. She's well aware that people will be talking about her new look, acknowledging her stellar regimen in her caption. "I used to cry but now I sweat," she wrote.

Adele filed for divorce earlier this year and quickly rebounded with Skepta, shocking the world. Take a look at how she's dressing these days and be prepared to have your jaw drop to the ground. Congratulations on all the hard work, Adele!

