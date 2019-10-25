Who hired this guy? You should know that after all that Drake has been through these last few years, he doesn't want to listen to no Pusha-T... especially on his birthday! The man single-handedly exposed him and basically forced him to reveal one of his biggest secrets, his son, to the world. That's not something that the Canadian rapper wants to remember on his big day but, of course, the DJ at his lavish party had different plans. In a new video that's making the rounds online, the moment a Pusha-T song blasted on the speakers at Drake's bday event can be seen and you've got to witness how quickly they shut it down.

Although the party was a few days ago, some new footage shows the moment somebody on Drizzy's team had to tell the DJ that it was inappropriate to play Push. The Clipse rapper's verse on "Don't Like" started blaring when two men approached the booth and promptly told the man to switch to another bop. There would be no Pusha-T sounds in the vicinity.

Drake celebrated his birthday with plenty of his celebrity friends, organizing a mobster-inspired affair with Future, French Montana, and others. Montana made headlines for the expensive gift he copped for his "No Stylist" collaborator, dropping $175K on a custom bracelet.

