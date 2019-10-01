Skepta is truly the top boy after all. According to The Sun, the grime MC and Adele have been on a string of dates recently following the singer's divorce from Simon Konecki. Apparently, friends are "hoping and predicting" that they'll end up becoming a "great couple." As for now, they're testing the waters but the publication reports that they've been seeing each other since Adele's split from her ex-husband in April. Most recently, the pair were spotted celebrating Skepta's 37th birthday on Sept. 19th at the Crystal Maze experience in London.

“Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection," a source told the publication.

The two are both Tottenham, South London natives. They've known each other for a few years -- actually, Skeppy's previously said that she was the one that prevented him from quitting music.

"She gassed me up. One day I was just chilling and she [tweeted] a picture that said ‘Tottenham boy’ and she’s from Tottenham as well," he told IB Times UK in 2016. "I was actually going to quit music that day, that was one of the sickest things ever. She’s like the lady of Tottenham."

Perhaps, the two of them will hop on some music as well in the near future.