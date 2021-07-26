Adele popped out with NBA agent boyfriend Rich Paul on the sidelines of Game 5 of the NBA Finals last week, shocking all the tabloids, following prolonged rumors about who exactly the famous singer was dating-- everyone from Skepta to Chris Brown was a suspect.

As we reported, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst also referenced their relationship during an episode of The Lowe Post podcast after the game, sharing, “Rich Paul, [LeBron’s] agent, brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele… This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together. So this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.”

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The couple has made another public appearance this past weekend, so we know it's real. This time, the two went to 76ers co-owner Robert Kraft’s 80th birthday bash in the Hamptons. Other big names in attendance reportedly included Lionel Richie, David Spade, Jon Bon Jovi, Meek Mill, and the list goes on. According to Page Six, Adele and Rich were seen on a double date in Manhattan on Thursday, as well.

While the two’s relationship is just recently becoming public news, Rich Paul almost spilled the beans back in May. As we reported, he told The New Yorker he was “hanging out” with a “major pop star” who had just been over to his place the day before.

Adele has yet to publicly say anything about her relationship, much on par with her seemingly attention-shy persona.

[via]