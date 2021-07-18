The Phoenix Suns lost Game 5 to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, given the latter a 3-2 series lead. The Suns have only been behind in one series, versus the Lakers, before Anthony Davis got injured. Then, the Suns played the Nuggets without Jamal Murray and the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard. Now, they find themselves one game back to the only fully healthy team they've faced this late in a series.

Sitting courtside for the drama was a range of names, from Lil Wayne to LeBron James. However, it was Adele and her new beau Rich Paul that made headlines. The couple sat courtside, making their first public appearance together.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst seemed to confirm the relationship during an episode of “The Lowe Post” podcast after Game 5.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“Rich Paul, [LeBron’s] agent, brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele,” said Windhorst. “Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. … This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together. So this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.”

The New Yorker also hinted at Paul’s relationship with a “major pop star,” who was spending time at his Beverly Hills home.