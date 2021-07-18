The Milwaukee Bucks rallied from a 15 point deficit to come back and beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night. The game was a stunner, with both teams fighting hard to take the third win for their franchise. When there is a tie, the team that wins Game 5 typically takes the series. So, in a way, Game 5 is the turning point. But anything can happen in the NBA, and health is always a concern.

Seated front and center for the high-stakes game were a handful of celebrities. Kyler Murray, who plays for the Arizona Cardinals, was in attendance to support his state. LeBron James, who lost to the Suns in the first round of the playoffs, was also courtside watching his longtime friend Chris Paul play. Adele was front and center, enjoying herself. Lil Wayne, a lifelong sports junkie, was enjoying himself as well, but not as much as Vanessa Hudgens was.

The NBA Finals are now heading back to Milwaukee, where the Bucks will have a chance to win it all on their home floor. The Phoenix Suns are amazing on the road, however, so it won't be an easy series. However, the Bucks did just win two games at home, after being down 0-2 to start the series.