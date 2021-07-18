ESPN’s Jay Williams will miss the rest of the NBA Finals after contracting COVID-19, he announced in a video on Twitter, Friday. Williams had been involved in ABC’s live on-site studio coverage.

“The last couple of days for me have been challenging," he said. "But I wanted to be the first to tell you guys that you will not see me at Game 5, Game 6, or a potential Game 7 of the NBA Finals because I have tested positive for COVID. I have received both my shots. I am fully vaccinated. But this is our new normal. This is the difficulty of navigating a different type of terrain, like we all are.”



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Williams says he is doing "ok" and is vaccinated, but that his 2 1/2-year-old daughter is immunosuppressed and plans on taking all precautions. To that end, he'll be staying quarantined in his hotel for the next 10 days.

He says “the symptoms weren’t as bad as it could have been.”

“This is a great reminder for me and for everybody that we have to continue to be as diligent as possible,” he added.

Game 5 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns is currently being played in Phoenix, AZ. We'll keep you updated with the final results as they come in.

