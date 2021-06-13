Kyler Murray hasn't made the playoffs since coming into the league two years ago although he certainly has the talent to get the Cardinals there. He is a flashy young quarterback and his teammates love what he brings to the table. Next season, he will have quite a few weapons at his disposal and it seems like he could be in for that breakout season everyone has been anticipating.

On a more personal level, Murray grew up in Texas and recently, he was asked what he thought about the Dallas Cowboys and whether or not he was ever a fan of the team. As Murray explained, via the Blogging The Boys Twitter account, he never liked the Cowboys as "they were always ass."

To put it mildly, that is a pretty blunt description of America's team although it makes sense when you consider how Murray is 23 and didn't get to grow up during the Cowboys' glory days. Instead, he was forced to witness some pretty mediocre seasons, which doesn't give you much reason to become a fan.

While the Cowboys have improved since then, Murray has had some success against Dallas and this year, he will get to play them in Week 17. With this in mind, it will be interesting to see how Cowboys players respond to the slander.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images