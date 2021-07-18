The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns to take Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Saturday night, securing a 3-2 series lead. The Bucks rallied to come back after falling behind 16 points at the end of the first quarter. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the Bucks' win was the second-largest comeback at the end of the 1st quarter in Finals history.

“We kept our composure, we kept fighting," Giannis Antetokounmpo said after the game when asked how they pulled off the comeback. "This is the NBA Finals, so you got to give everything you got. And that’s what the team did tonight.”



Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Antetokounmpo finished with a team-high 32 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. He was helped out by Khris Middleton, who added 29 points, and Jrue Holiday who chipped in with 27 points and 13 assists.

Despite a Bucks win, the game-high in points went to Suns star Devin Booker, who secured his second straight 40-point performance.

"We have to win one game to put them back on the plane. You need to do all that it takes to put them back on a plane," Suns head coach Monty Williams said after the loss.

Game 6 of the Finals will be held on July 20th at 9:00 PM ET.

