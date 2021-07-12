Giannis Antetokounmpo had his second 40 point game in the NBA Finals this year, but this time he got the W too. The Milwaukee Bucks toppled the Phoenix Suns, 120-100, on the strength of 41 points and 13 rebounds from Giannis. Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, who were little help in Giannis' last 40 point game, stepped up tonight to combine for 39 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds. Bobby Portis was also clutch off the bench, adding 11 points in 18 minutes.

Devin Booker of the Suns had a tough night, only notching 10 points with 6 rebounds. Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton led the team, scoring 19 and 18, respectively. Jae Crowder also put up 18 points. However, the lights out shooting from the previous two games was nowhere in sight as the Bucks defense played with some energy. How many nights is Booker only going to score 10 points though? The Bucks have made the Finals more interesting with this win. There had been 35 times where a team had taken a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals. Only 5 of those times has the other team come back to win. The Bucks have a tall task ahead of them. Game 4 of the NBA Finals is on Wednesday in Milwaukee at 9 p.m. ET. Do you think the Bucks can tie it up?