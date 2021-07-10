Kyle Kuzma is among the young stars in the NBA and as a result, he can see first-hand who some of the best up and coming teams in the league are. During his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Phoenix Suns have been mostly bad as they try to develop alongside their young core. Of course, that all changed this season when the team acquired Chris Paul and went all the way to the NBA Finals, where they are now up 2-0 on the Milwaukee Bucks.

In an episode of his brand new show Hanging With Kuz, Kuzma explained how he always knew the Suns were going to be good and that their chemistry was always apparent on the floor. Now, the team is putting it all together, and they look like a team destined to become champions.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“I saw them as a potential Finals team just off their chemistry,” Kuzma said. “Last year with us, we had unbelievable chemistry and everybody kind of jelled and knew their role and had fun doing it, had fun playing with each other. I noticed playing them, that same type of feel. Everybody was communicating, talking, having fun, smiling with each other. Usually, when you have a team connected like that, you win big.”

The Suns still need to win two more games before they close the series out, however, things are looking pretty good for the team especially with the Bucks faltering on their depth. Heading into next year, this Suns team is destined for even more greatness.