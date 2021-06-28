Chris Paul is one of the greatest point guards ever although there is one thing that has been missing from his resume for many years. Of course, we are talking about an NBA championship. Surprisingly, Paul has never even made it to the NBA Finals, although this year he is just one game away from doing so. The Phoenix Suns are up 3-1 on the Los Angeles Clippers and if they win tonight, they will be the first team set for a Finals appearance.

As for superstar Devin Booker, he recently told reporters that Paul has been a phenomenal leader for the team and that he wants this title more than anyone. Paul knows he doesn't have too many years left, and at this point, the Larry O'Brien trophy is all he wants. In fact, Paul told the Suns that very sentiment prior to the Western Conference Finals.

Elsa/Getty Images

“I have a lot of respect for him as a man, not even as a basketball player. Just understanding how bad he wants this, and how much time he’s put into it. Sixteen years, that’s a long time,” Booker said. “When we made the Western Conference Finals, he’s like ‘I’ve only been here one time.’ So we know how bad he wants it. Same with coach Monty, I get that same feeling from him. Me and Deandre are sitting here, and Mikal, this is our first time in (the playoffs). It’s a little spoiled but it came with a lot of work. But we definitely have his back.”

The Suns look like the strongest team left in the playoffs and if they were to face a team like the Milwaukee Bucks in the Finals, it would prove to be a phenomenal series. While they still have to go get the job done, it seems like this might be a year of destiny for CP3.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

