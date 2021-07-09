After two games in the NBA Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks find themselves in a 2-0 hole to the Phoenix Suns. While they have been in this position before, there is no denying that things are much different this time around. Throughout the first two games, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been nothing short of amazing, and in Game 2, he ended up scoring 42 points. Unfortunately, his two other stars, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, have been nowhere to be found.

These shooting woes have come at the absolute worst time, and now, there is a real chance that the Bucks could get swept if they don't get their act together. While speaking to ESPN, Giannis explained how he isn't worried right now although he understands that his teammates just need to keep a cool head and continue shooting, even if things get rough.

Ross D. Franklin-Pool/Getty Images

“No matter what’s going on, you’ve got to stay aggressive and you cannot get in your feelings. It’s hard not to. You know, NBA Finals, 20,000 people booing you and all that, it’s kind of hard," Giannis said. “But at the end of the day, it’s not about me. It’s not about him. It’s not about Khris [Middleton]. It’s not about Coach. It’s about all of us. … If there’s a game that you’re 3-for-12 or whatever the case might be and you can rebound the ball or get a steal or do something else to help the team win, that’s what it’s all about right now. I think he understands that."

With the series headed back to Milwaukee, the Bucks have a real opportunity to get back into the series, especially if Holiday and Middleton can find their stride again. The pressure is now on the Suns to finish this off, and perhaps the lack of pressure will allow the Bucks to play a more loose style of basketball that fits their style a lot more.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

