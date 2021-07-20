Rich Paul has likely been “hanging out” with global pop star Adele for much longer than people have realized according to a New Yorker profile from earlier this year. As Page Six noticed, in the old profile, Paul mentions being with an unidentified "major pop star."

“She was over yesterday,” Paul said during an interview with the outlet.

“Doing what?” the interviewer asked.

“Hanging out,” Paul replied.

“Why are you hanging out?” he asked.

“Why not?” Paul answered.

Despite the odd admission, Paul added, “I’m not dating, I’m single. Put that in the story.”



After Paul and Adele were seen together at Game 5 of the NBA Finals, earlier this week, it would add up that this "major pop star" was the legendary English singer, Adele.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Paul is dating Adele on The Lowe Post podcast.

“Rich Paul, [LeBron James’] agent, brings his girlfriend to the game sitting next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele. Rich Paul is at the game with Adele," he explained. “This is the first time they’ve come out in public together, so this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.”

