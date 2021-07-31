Adam Driver & Lady Gaga Become Famed Couple In "House Of Gucci" Trailer

Two of Hollywood's most coveted actors, Adam Driver and Lady Gaga, have finally had their roles as fashion icon Maurizio Gucci and wife Patrizia Reggiani revealed to the world in the first trailer for the upcoming House of Gucci movie. Based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, the true-crime movie is set to revolve around the 1995 murder of her husband-- the head of international fashion powerhouse Gucci. Clashing egos within the family, corporate corruption, and Reggiani's organized assassination of her husband will define the movie thematically.

"I don't see myself as being a particularly ethical person, but I am fair," Gaga's Reggiani says as the trailer portrays the increasing control the wife had over the business leading up to the murder of her husband. Reggiani was convicted of planning and ordering the murder of her husband and spent 18 years in prison. She was released in 2016.

"The story is so epic, the stakes so high and the characters so richly drawn," co-producer Giannina Scott said about the film. Her and Academy Award winning husband Ridley Scott are producing the movie together: "This project has long been a labor of love for both Ridley and me." Other faed actors who make it into the trailer are Academy Award winning Jared Leto and Al Pacino.

MGM Film Chairman Michael De Luca had nothing but praise for the film, especially Ridley Scott's involvement: "Nothing typifies bold, audacious originality more than a film by Ridley Scott."

Check out the trailer below.

