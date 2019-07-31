Streetwear is a pretty competitive world especially when you consider just how many brands there are out there. It's pretty easy to lose track of all of the great styles there are on the market although there are some brands that seem to always dominate in the space, no matter how much controversy they may seem to rack up. Every quarter, global fashion search platform Lyst comes through with a list detailing some of the biggest and best brands on the market right now. When it comes to fashion brands, Gucci came out on top as the most popular in the second quarter of 2019.

This is impressive considering Off-White has been dominating the space for a while thanks to the star power of designer Virgil Abloh. Off-White ended up coming in second on the list While Valentino, Prada, and Balenciaga also made it to the top five. Gucci has been through a few controversial moments over the last year so it's certainly interesting to see them come back on top. It doesn't appear as though the controversy has kept them from reaching their goals.

Another interesting tidbit is the fact that Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Black Reflective" colorway finished first on the list of hottest products for men. The Yeezy brand has cemented itself in the fashion game and based on this latest list, it's clear that it's here to stay for a while.

[Via]