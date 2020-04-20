mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ab-Soul Returns With "Dangerookipawaa" Freestyle

Alex Zidel
April 20, 2020 09:36
Top Dawg Entertainment

Ab-Soul

Ab-Soul returns with his new single "Dangerookipawaa Freestyle" on Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith's birthday.


It's been a long time coming but, finally, Ab-Soul has returned.

One of the greatest lyricists from within the Top Dawg Entertainment camp -- and arguably one of the best spitters in the entire world -- has just staged his comeback with the release of a new single titled "Dangerookipawaa Freestyle."

Dropping the near-four-minute lyrical display on streaming services today, the release coincides with Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith's birthday, the founder of TDE

The new track speaks to Soulo's power on the microphone, with the rapper recognizing his place at the top of the rap game as a revolutionary.

At last year's Day N Vegas music festival, Ab-Soul announced that he would be dropping a new album in 2020. Perhaps the release of "Dangerookipawaa Freestyle" means that the full-length body of work is on the way. 

Stay tuned for more news regarding the release of new Ab-Soul music and enjoy the rare offering below!

Quotable Lyrics:

This the flavor in your ear, and it's brand new
Craig Mack been back, bitch, where are you?
Started from the bottom like a square root
Then we kept it in the family like a heirloom
Wagyu, medium, I'm in rare form
She hit the split and landed on the dick like Air Jordan

