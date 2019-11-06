Ab-Soul has been quiet over the past few years... like real quiet. He dropped his fourth studio album, Do What Thou Wilt, at the tail-end of 2016, promoted it on tour and then disappeared. Well, disappeared from the public eye at least. Time out of the limelight is usually good for the soul and the creative process, so we're stoked to hear that the TDE artist's next project will be coming in 2020.

Ab-Soul shared this news at the inaugural Day N Vegas Festival this past weekend. Although The Black Lipped Pastor didn't appear on many festival lineups this year, he apparently rocked the crowd and showed no traces of hiatus rust. According to Billboard, he performed cosmological cuts like "Bohemian Grove" and "Terrorist Threats", as well as songs that feature his late friend, Mac Miller, like "D.R.U.G.S." and "The Law".

James W. Lemke/Getty Images

Soulo addressed the elephant in the room - when he'd be sharing new music - when he ended his set with a freestyle. He rapped, "You know what this is, the Ab-Soulution/ In conclusion, I got the answer / There’s no room for confusion, we in a different space/ The curly-haired Confucius in Gucci shades/ Visionary with the scarred cornea/ But I’m the lion in The Chronicles of Narnia.” Before walking offstage, he said, “New album 2020. We takin’ everything.”

