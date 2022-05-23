Aaron Paul sprinted back to a group of fans waiting outside an event in Chicago where he was promoting his new mezcal line, Dos Hombres, with his Breaking Bad costar, Bryan Cranston.

"I didn't wanna leave you stranded here," he tells the crowd in the clip, published by TMZ. "I didn't know there were more people. I thought we got through everybody."



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Paul and Cranston have been traveling across the United States in recent weeks to promote the tequila line. Dos Hombres was launched by the two in 2019.

Cranston recently discussed Dos Hombres with Paul during an interview for Forbes, explaining that the two wanted to be seriously involved in the brand.

"We made an agreement early on that we weren't going to be part of a vanity operation," the legendary actor said. "We didn't want to sign our names onto whatever product, send it out and you know, good luck. Aaron and I have been very blessed in our careers and our families. We have plenty of work in our first chosen field so a project would only happen if we were both passionately in love with the mezcal."

He continued: "And we have come to not only respect, but enjoy the spirits business. It's been fascinating. We've been like dry sponges soaking things up. Not just the vernacular, but the methodology to it. Knowing the on and off premise accounts, developing a sales force. There's not a day that goes by that I'm not thinking about how we can improve our service, get the message out better and increase brand awareness."

Check out the clip of Paul interacting with Breaking Bad fans below.

