Aaron Paul recently discussed what it was like returning to the character of Jesse Pinkman for the upcoming final season of Better Call Saul, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Series creator Vince Gilligan revealed that both Pinkman and Walter White will be making an appearance during the sixth season, earlier this month.

As for how he felt about Gilligan leaking the cameo, he explained: "Shocked! I was heading to the [final season] premiere party of Better Call Saul, and they go, 'There’s a flag on the play. Just so you know, Vince and Peter let everyone know that you and Bryan are going to be in the final season.' And I was like, 'What?!' So I didn’t see that coming. But to be honest, I’m happy to be able to finally talk about it and not be squirrelly. It’s nice to be able to be open about it. So I’m excited. I think fans of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul might have been expecting it. They’ve been seeing the Breaking Bad family slowly appear within the walls of Better Call Saul, so I think it would be odd if Walt and Jesse didn’t make an appearance. So I’m excited that we did and how we did. I think people are going to be thrilled about it."

As for how their appearance is handled, he said: "Yeah. To be honest, I’m such a fan of Better Call Saul that I just didn’t initially see how they were going to do it. But of course, leave it to Vince and Peter and the rest of the writers to come up with the perfect way. It’s fun. I think people are going to be excited."

Paul previously reprised the role of Pinkman for a spin-off film, El Camino, back in 2019.

The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul is set to debut on Monday night. The season will consist of 13 episodes and be split into two parts.

