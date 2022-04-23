The 10-year-anniversary of Breaking Bad's series finale is coming up next September, but despite all the time that's passed, the show's two leads – Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul – are as close of friends as ever.

Earlier this week, TMZ caught up with the latter star, who brought the troubled, but well-meaning meth addict/super chef Jesse Pinkman to life on screen for five seasons, at LAX, where they asked him some questions about his old friend, as well as a new arrival in his life – his firstborn son.

Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images

The baby boy, named Ryden Caspian Paul, is not only going to grow up in the very capable hands of his famous father and his wife, Lauren Paul, but he'll also have an incredible godfather to rely on when he gets older; Walter White.

The BoJack Horseman voice actor asked Cranston if he would have the honour of being Ryden's godfather, telling TMZ that the 66-year-old is "a beautiful man who's more than deserving of the title."

Paul told the outlet that his pal will be on "diaper duty," and will absolutely be tasked with burping his youngest child from time to time.

Aaron and Lauren got married back in 2013 – around the same time the hit AMC series came to an end. They welcomed their first child together, a girl named Story Annabelle Paul, back in 2018, and from the look of the family patriarch's IG feed, they welcome baby Ryden a month ago.

"My little man," he wrote in the caption of some heart-melting black and white snapshots. "So happy you are out in this world you beautiful boy, you. I promise to make you proud little guy."





In other Breaking Bad news, Cranston and Paul are set to reprise their beloved roles in the upcoming series finale of Bob Odenkirk's spin-off Better Call Saul – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.

