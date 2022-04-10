Good news for any Breaking Bad fans out there – Walter White and Jesse Pinkman are making a comeback in the forthcoming final season of AMC's Better Call Saul.

According to Variety, series co-creator Peter Gould confirmed the news on Saturday (April 9th) while sitting on a panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles. "I don't want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, 'Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?'"

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

"Instead of evading," he continued, "I'll just say yeah. How or the circumstances or anything, you'll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that's one of many things that I think you'll discover this season."

Bob Odenkirk, who plays the beloved Saul Goodman, teased, "If you can believe it, there's more," before Gould cut him off, preventing any spoilers from surfacing.

As Complex points out, days before, Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan shared that we could see the worlds of Better Call Saul and his hit series "cross over in a way that [we] haven't seen before."

"It would be a damn shame if the show ended without [Cranston and Paul] appearing, would it not?" the creative mind asked.

While on the red carpet for the BCS premiere on Thursday, Odenkirk had more tea to spill. "I personally feel that the two shows — Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul — are entwined even more than ever in the final season. And I think that’s surprising and cool, and it’s gonna make you want to watch Breaking Bad again."

Check out the season six trailer above, and let us know if you'll be tuning into the April 18th premiere in the comments below.

[Via] [Via]