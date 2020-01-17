It seems like former pop darling Aaron Carter just can't seem to get on the good side of his Instagram followers. After trashing his new girlfriend's looks on social media last week, the sea of trolls commenting on Aaron's every move have now turned their attention to bashing the LØVË singer himself.

While bumping to Kodak Black's "ZEZE" in the whip, Aaron decided that it would be a good idea to, you know, jump on the 'Gram for a silent check-in with his 514,000 followers. Instead of receiving an abundance of love, the former Dancing With The Stars contestant unfortunately got doused in "haterade" from all angles. From being called a "twig," "weirdo" and "gay" as a form of insult, to some even saying he's "huffing" and deeming him a "crack head," those who would normally be considered fans quickly became foes to the once-popular teen pop sensation. Carter didn't take these comments lightly, commenting back toward the "crack head" comment by stating, "that's defemation of character, considering I've never done that. I'm an honest human being. I hope you understand. Thank you. Its not right. [sic]" For the troll that claimed he was huffing — this is the act of inhaling household products to get high, usually in a brown paper bag — Aaron clapped back by writing, "that's absolutely uncalled for, I just don't understand why you're group of people trying to create a narrative continues I mean, do you have jobs? Or are you being PAID to fuck w my name." Oh, Aaron.

We hope Carter and his clan of followers make up soon enough. In the meantime, here's some pics of Aaron and a pug to brighten up everyone's mood: