Aaron Carter, the "Bieber before Bieber" whether you want to admit it or not, has seen some troubling days in recent years. From a rumored drug overdose to those shocking sex abuse claims against his late sister, in addition to abuse from brother and fellow '90s pop singer Nick Carter, Aaron has clearly been going through it recently. However, it looks like he may be starting 2020 on a good note after debuting a new relationship with model Melanie Martin.

The relationship sparked headlines following their social media debut this past weekend, with their most recent public display of affection (seen above) garnering over 14,000 likes in just two days. However, not everyone is happy about their union. According to The Blast, some fans and followers of the "That's How I Beat Shaq" singer aren't pleased in the slightest. Comments calling her "plastic," "constipated," and even unnecessary ageist quips that say she "looks 50 in the face" have been running rampant for the past 48 hours and counting.

Aaron's new fling follows his most recent breakup that happened four months ago that saw him end his relationship with Lina Valentina. Let's hope the second time around is more successful, which it appears to be (so far!) by the looks of this lovey dovey car ride video he also posted recently:

Good luck, bro!