After experiencing viral success on TikTok with her Flo Milli-assisted track "I Am" earlier this year, Yung Baby Tate has been capitalizing on her moment and working to expand her reach. In March, the Atlanta rapper spoke with HNHH about working with Issa Rae and YouTube's Black Voices program, and soon after, she treated her fans to the deluxe version of her 2020 EP After The Rain.

The GIRLS artist, who made a prominent appearance on Dreamville's 2019 compilation album Revenge Of The Dreamers III, has also recently joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, so needless to say, countless fans are finally getting acquainted with Yung Baby Tate.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

One fan even recently joked about Yung Baby Tate's surging popularity by saying that at first, she mistook the Atlanta rapper for City Girls' Yung Miami. "So Yung Baby Tate isn't just Caresha in a different colored wig??" the fan wrote. Yung Baby Tate responded to the tweet with a surprising anecdote about her mom echoing a similar sentiment.

"My mom saw this one picture of Yung Miami & thought it was me," the Atlanta artists revealed. "We do be looking alike sometimes."

Check out the side-by-side comparison below. What do you think? Is Yung Baby Tate onto something or do she and Yung Miami not look anything alike?