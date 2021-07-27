We're in the thick of Summer and celebrities have been showing off their best vacation lifestyles. Diddy has hosted a few star-studded events this year, and his famous friends are taking full advantage now that the worst of the pandemic restrictions have ended. There are still concerns regarding the new, quickly traveling strains of COVID-19 wreak havoc, but that hasn't stopped partiers from making the most of their freedom.

It may be a Monday (July 26) evening, but it is just as good of a time as any to attend a rager at what is reported to be Diddy's Miami mansion. Clips of the Hip Hop mogul's exclusive get-together has begun making the rounds and it includes Ciroc, loud music, a red light atmosphere and...Bow Wow acting as DJ. Sort of.



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

Diddy is seen having a great time along with others including Conway The Machine and Yung Miami while a sea of women is spotted showing off their twerking skills. The "Love" experience is back in action, and it's suspected that there are plenty more events like this lined up as Diddy prepares for the epic rollout of his next album, Off The Grid Vol 1.

What we can expect from the Bad Boy icon's forthcoming effort remains a mystery, as do his collaborators, but we'll keep you updated. Check out a few videos from Diddy's party below.