Issa Rae is officially a married woman. This weekend, the Insecure star got married to her longtime boyfriend Louis Diame in a secret celebration in France. She broke the news with some stunning photos on Instagram.

"A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress," joked the superstar actress in her caption. "B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.

Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special."

Issa and Louis have been together for years, but they've kept their relationship out of the public eye. Issa rarely posts about him, so this was the first time that many of her followers were introduced to her new husband. He was outfitted in a red Dolce & Gabbana suit.

Many of Issa's friends in the entertainment industry, including La La Anthony, Gabrielle Union, Matthew A. Cherry, Karrueche Tran, Niecy Nash, Joseline Hernandez, Jay Ellis, and more, have wished her congratulations in her comments, hyping her up in her big moment.

Issa Rae has been having yet another outstanding year, unveiling her latest collaboration with Converse and getting ready for the premiere of the final season of Insecure. Congrats to the icon on getting married!