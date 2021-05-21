Yung Baby Tate Is Sensational On The Deluxe Version Of "After The Rain"

After going viral earlier this year for the positive, self-affirming song "I Am" with Flo Milli, Yung Baby Tate is back and ready to capitalize on her moment. In March, the Atlanta singer-rapper-producer spoke with HNHH for the new Rise & Grind series, and during her interview, she teased the release of her highly anticipated music video for "I Am" as well as the deluxe version of her December project After The Rain. As of today, both of those aforementioned releases have seen the light of day.

Building upon her December project After The Rain, Yung Baby Tate has extended the project with six new tracks, including the recently released single "Eenie Meenie."

While the original version of After The Rain featured rising femcee Flo Milli and LVRN vanguard 6lack, the six new additions to the project find Yung Baby Tate handling things all on her own. Skating over production from Take A Daytrip, JetsonMade, !llmind, and more, Yung Baby Tate brings more authentic, introspective, and empowering songs to an already solid project.

Stream Yung Baby Tate's deluxe version of After The Rain below, and check out the Atlanta star's 10 essential songs here.

Tracklist

1. Confused

2. Eenie Meenie

3. Me First

4. Focused

5. FaceTime

6. Oochie

7. Lesson Learned

8. I Am (feat. Flo Milli)

9. Bounce

10. Rainbow Cadillac

11. Baecation

12. Cold

13. Let It Run (feat. 6lack)