Yung Baby Returns With Vibe-Heavy 7-Track EP "After The Rain"

Yung Baby Tate has been steadily building her fanbase over the past few years and after signing to Issa Rae's label earlier this year, many have been expecting big things from the Georgia artist. She has the ability to both sing and rap, while also showcasing some impressive songwriting ability. With her latest 7-track EP called After The Rain, Yung Baby Tate is able to expand upon her sound while also delivering some tracks that will certainly bring about more fans.

At just 20-minutes in length, this is a very digestible project that just so happens to have a very clear concept. Throughout the project, the artist can be found singing about relationship experiences and while they might suck at the moment, there is plenty to look forward to "after the rain." This project also includes features from Flo Milli and 6lack, so if you're a fan of either of those two artists, be sure to give the project a listen.

Tracklist:

1. Lesson Learned

2. I am (ft. Flo Milli)

3. Bounce

4. Rainbow Cadillac

5. Baecation

6. Cold

7. Let It Rain (ft. 6lack)