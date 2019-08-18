Yung Baby Tate Joined By Asian Da Brat & Queen Key In "Mean Girl" Music Video

Yung Baby Tate is back with a new clip.

A few weeks removed from a breakout moment in the form of her viral "Megatron" challenge entry, Atlanta hyphenate Yung Baby Tate has returned to give Regina George a run for her money as she recruits Queen Key and Asian Da Brat for a little help on her "Mean Girl" track.

The song originally appeared as a bonus entry on the deluxe edition of her GIRLS album of this year and now in a clip directed by nflunce & Creedlife, Tate and company wreak havoc on their fictional Puella High School as they practice what they reach: "Mean ass bitch, give a fuck if you like me/I'll beat a bitch black and blue, make a hoe need a IV/I'll check her like a Nike shoe, call a bitch 'lil Kyrie."