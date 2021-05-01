Yung Baby Tate Gets Choosey On "Eenie Meenie"

HNHH Rise & Grind artist Yung Baby Tate dropped off her EP After The Rain in late 2020. With appearances from fellow rapper Flo Milli and Atlanta R&B trailblazer 6lack, the project showed off the high-spirited 24-year-old's talent while proving she's just having fun with this.

Produced by production duo Take a Daytrip, Tate's flirtatious and silky vocals perfectly match the sinister bell-drops and bouncing bass that consumes the track. The energetic track presents the Decatur, Georgia native as fresh out of a relationship with a long-list of new companions she would be willing to entertain--should they fit her picky, "eenie meenie" type requirements.

She teased to fans previously that the deluxe edition of After The Rain is set to arrive “very soon.” She shared the news during an appearance on Fox Soul's The Mix, and further promised "five or six" more songs would be added to the project. Right now, it's not clear if "Eenie Meenie" is one of them.

Give Yung Baby Tate's flirtatious new single "Eenie Meenie" a listen and let us know what you think down in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Before I suck a ding-a-ling, better let me know

Is you STD free, let the record show (Show it)

Tell it all, nigga get up in this walls, nigga

I'll shave this pussy bald 'fore I fuck a bald n*gga (Ha)



