A Florida rapper has been arrested on attempted murder charges, according to newly surfaced reports. Jacquavius Dennard Smith, also known as 9lokkNine, was reportedly arrested on Friday (July 24) evening. The 20-year-old rapper has been involved in the industry for three years and in 2018 he released his debut mixtape Kold Face Kold Case. He's collected over 1 million followers on Instagram alone and has been hailed as a rising young artist out of the Florida rap scene.

According to public records obtained by Heavy., 9lokkNine faces multiple charges "including attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied building or structure, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon." The exact circumstances surrounding the incident that landed the rapper in jail remains unknown for the time being, and the Orlando Police Department has yet to make a public statement about 9lokkNine's arrest.

This isn't 9lokkNine's first arrest this year; the rapper was reportedly taken into custody back in May for possessing ammunition as a convicted felon and oxycodone possession. 9lokkNine is widely known for his 2018 hit "10 Percent," a single that has amassed 30 million plays on YouTube to date. You can check out that music video below.

