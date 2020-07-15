Trae Tha Truth was among the many that were taken into police custody during a protest for Breonna Taylor. Yandy Smith, YBN Cordae, and Porscha Williams were also arrested during the protest, though that hasn't necessarily stopped the fight. In fact, Trae Tha Truth is back out on the streets to apply pressure.

Trae hit Instagram earlier today following his arrest at the protest with a promise that not even an arrest will stop his mission. Sharing a slew of footage and photos of him getting arrested outside of the Kentucky Attorney General's office, he threw some shade at Daniel Jay Cameron over his lack of effort in bringing justice for Breonna Taylor.

"Today Was A Good Day For @danieljaycameron To Have Us Arrested... Thats Cool But How Bout You Use The Same Energy For The Cops Who Killed #BreonnaTaylor 🤔 ... I Got Time Today... I Sat In Jail And Im Back Out Applying Pressure... #FreeDaGuys #justiceforbreonnataylor," Trae captioned the photo.

What's worse is that just hours later, he revealed that Kentucky A.G. Daniel Jay Cameron bumped up one of the three charges against him to a felony. "So I just found out Daniel Jay Cameron had one of our 3 charges to become a felony... U got a lot of time on yo hands to enhance our charges and even celebrate yo engagement party but no time for #BreonnaTaylor killers to be arrested."