Neymar's Ladies Rolex Datejust Has Fans Doing A Double Take At World Cup

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Scotland v Brazil
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Scotland v Brazil - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 24, 2026 Brazil's Neymar Jr. celebrates after the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Neymar's diamond Rolex Lady-Datejust became one of the most talked about watches at this year's World Cup.

Neymar wore a diamond covered Rolex Lady-Datejust to Brazil's World Cup opener against Morocco. He sat out the match due to a calf injury, but he was still on hand to support the team. The watch came in yellow gold with diamonds covering the case and bracelet.

The pick stood out partly because of its smaller size. Neymar is known for collecting larger, sportier watches in his personal rotation. A women's Datejust is an unusual choice for someone with that kind of collection. Still, the diamond setting fits his usual taste for flashy, eye catching pieces.

Reports suggest Neymar brought nine separate watches with him to this World Cup. That number alone shows how much he rotates pieces throughout the tournament. The Lady-Datejust became an early standout among players' watch choices so far. Other stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have also drawn attention for their picks.

Neymar has missed time this tournament while recovering from his calf injury. He eventually returned off the bench during Brazil's win over Scotland. Off the field, moments like this keep him visible even when he isn't playing. The watch added another talking point during a tournament already filled with star power.

Read More: Drake Will Host Parties Only For Women Named Janice This Weekend

Neymar Jr. Rolex Datejust

The Rolex Lady-Datejust usually comes in a smaller case size than standard Datejust models. Neymar's version measured 28mm, much smaller than pieces he typically wears. That size difference is part of why the watch drew extra attention online. Diamonds covered nearly every surface, including the dial, bezel, and bracelet.

That kind of full diamond setting takes the watch into much rarer territory. Most Datejust models stick to a plain dial or simple diamond markers. Neymar's version pushed that detail much further across the entire piece. The yellow gold base added warmth underneath all the stone setting.

Choosing a women's model also says something about how Neymar approaches his collection. He has worn plenty of larger sport watches in the past. This pick suggests he values the design itself over typical sizing norms. Pairing it with a packed travel rotation shows how much variety he keeps on hand.

Read More: New Images Surface Of Air Jordan 15 "Black Pack" Ahead Of November

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Neymar Jr. Sports Neymar Jr Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Legend Worth?
Bob Levey/Getty Images Relationships Tekashi 6ix9ine Blesses His Girl With Iced Out Rolex Date From Behind Bars
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0