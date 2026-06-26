Neymar's Ladies Rolex Datejust Has Fans Doing A Double Take At World Cup

Neymar wore a diamond covered Rolex Lady-Datejust to Brazil's World Cup opener against Morocco. He sat out the match due to a calf injury, but he was still on hand to support the team. The watch came in yellow gold with diamonds covering the case and bracelet.

The pick stood out partly because of its smaller size. Neymar is known for collecting larger, sportier watches in his personal rotation. A women's Datejust is an unusual choice for someone with that kind of collection. Still, the diamond setting fits his usual taste for flashy, eye catching pieces.

Reports suggest Neymar brought nine separate watches with him to this World Cup. That number alone shows how much he rotates pieces throughout the tournament. The Lady-Datejust became an early standout among players' watch choices so far. Other stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have also drawn attention for their picks.

Neymar has missed time this tournament while recovering from his calf injury. He eventually returned off the bench during Brazil's win over Scotland. Off the field, moments like this keep him visible even when he isn't playing. The watch added another talking point during a tournament already filled with star power.

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The Rolex Lady-Datejust usually comes in a smaller case size than standard Datejust models. Neymar's version measured 28mm, much smaller than pieces he typically wears. That size difference is part of why the watch drew extra attention online. Diamonds covered nearly every surface, including the dial, bezel, and bracelet.

That kind of full diamond setting takes the watch into much rarer territory. Most Datejust models stick to a plain dial or simple diamond markers. Neymar's version pushed that detail much further across the entire piece. The yellow gold base added warmth underneath all the stone setting.