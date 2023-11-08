Neymar’s Family Targeted In Home Invasion

Brazilian police are investigating a home invasion at the residence of Bruna Biancardi, the partner of soccer star Neymar. Three men reportedly broke into Binacardi's home in São Paulo while her parents were present. Along with taking various valuables from the property, the men were also reportedly looking for Neymar's newborn daughter Mavie. Neymar is originally from a city about 40km outside of São Paolo itself.

One of the men was arrested at the scene of the robbery and is believed to be Biancardi's neighbor. However, the two other suspects remain at large. Neymar, who is currently sidelined with an ACL tear, later releasing a statement that, in part, read "Thank God, everyone is fine." Meanwhile, Biancardi released a longer statement on her Instagram, confirming the incident and stating that the police were investigating. Futhermore, Biancardi's post appears to dispute the claims that the men were searching for her daughter. However, she did confirm that her parents were held hostage during the traumatizing incident.

Neymar Sidelined With Injury

As mentioned, Neymar is currently away from both club and country with what is likely a season-ending ACL tear. He picked up the injury while playing for Brazil in a World cup qualifier against Uruguay. It's a major blow for Neymar, as well as his current club, Al Hilal. The Saudi Arabian team reportedly paid 90 million euros to lure the Brazilian away from PSG. However, he played in just five games for the team before sustaining his injury.

Neymar had been at PSG since 2017 following four years with Barcelona. Widely considered one of the best players in Europe, Neymar slowly became disillusioned with the French club, especially as the team continued to fall short in competitions such as the Champions League. This led to PSG informing the Brazilian star that he was not in the club's plans for the 2023/24 campaign. He became the third major figure to leave the club as a result, following Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi.

