Calling My Line - Song by Rich The Kid

BY Alexander Cole
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Rich The Kid has come through with his latest track, "Calling My Line," which features an appropriate sample from Blondie.

Rich The Kid has been teasing his new album, C'est La Vie, for a while now, and fans are ready to indulge. On Friday, however, Rich The Kid decided to tease fans with his new single, "Calling My Line." As you will hear, this song actually has a sample from Blondie's smash hit, "Call Me." Rich The Kid does the sample justice with an energetic performance that showcases just how hungry he still is. While some see RTK as a symbol of a bygone era, others still have faith that he can at the top of the rap game.

Release Date: June 26, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: C'est La Vie

Quotable Lyrics from Calling My Line

All these hoes, could uh been a pimp
All these racks now I walk with a limp
Cuffin' that hoe, boy you a simp
Got the new coupe with the tint

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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