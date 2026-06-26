Calling My Line - Song by Rich The Kid

Rich The Kid has been teasing his new album, C'est La Vie, for a while now, and fans are ready to indulge. On Friday, however, Rich The Kid decided to tease fans with his new single, "Calling My Line." As you will hear, this song actually has a sample from Blondie's smash hit, "Call Me." Rich The Kid does the sample justice with an energetic performance that showcases just how hungry he still is. While some see RTK as a symbol of a bygone era, others still have faith that he can at the top of the rap game.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: C'est La Vie
Quotable Lyrics from Calling My Line
All these hoes, could uh been a pimp
All these racks now I walk with a limp
Cuffin' that hoe, boy you a simp
Got the new coupe with the tint