JAŸ-Z: NO DOUBT (DJ Mix) - Album by Young Guru

Today is an especially big day for JAŸ-Z and his fans, as June 25 marks the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt. In the eyes of many, this is JAŸ-Z's best album. At the very least, it is the project that put in motion the trajectory of a rap legend. To mark the special occasion, Young Guru has come through with a new DJ mix of the project. This new version can be thought of as an extension of the original album. With samples and interviews being played throughout, each song transitions beautifully. Overall, it puts some of Hov's best songs in a new context. That said, it is currently an Apple Music exclusive.
Release Date: June 25, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop