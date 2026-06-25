My Brain Is My Brain - Song by RXKNephew

RXKNephew has come through with a minimalist new song, "My Brain Is My Brain," featuring production from Nicholas Craven.

RXKNephew is an artist who has always made songs that ooze with personality. From diss tracks towards John Fetterman to hilarious musings about life, the artist isn't afraid of any topic. On Thursday, he delivered another new song, this time with some production from Nicholas Craven. This time, Craven delivers a looping sample of guitars, with "damn son where'd you find this" crashing in at random intervals. It makes for a nostalgic mixtape sound, while RXKNephew delivers clever bars and his signature flow.

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