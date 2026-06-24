August Alsina Calls Young Thug's Comments On Gay Men "Dumb"

BY Erika Marie
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August Alsina Performs At Indigo At The O2 London
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 23: August Alsina performs live on stage at Indigo at The O2 Arena on January 23, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Thugger had a controversial hot take on gay men who are closeted, and August Alsina addressed the remarks, calling them "stupid."

It's unclear what caused August Alsina to revisit Young Thug's interview with the Perspektives with Bank podcast last year, but he's decided to address the remarks this week. In September 2025, Young Thug visited the podcast and made a few comments that rubbed people the wrong way. At the time, Thugger suggested that a man who presents himself as straight before revealing that he's gay is somehow deceiving people.

"I feel like once you break a rule from your manhood, once you rat or once you turn gay," he said on the podcast while also emphasizing that he doesn't have an issue with gay people. "If I look at you, if I meet you and you gay, it’s like, ‘Okay.’ If I meet you and you portraying that you a man and you’re not gay — I don’t got nothing against gay people. You know what I’m saying? If you’re portraying a certain thing... If I look at you like a man and we f*cking b*tches together, girls together, and we doing certain sh*t together, I’m looking at you in a man light. Then I find out you gay, it ain’t really nothing you can say to me. I’mma just look at you like you broke a man code."

Read More: August Alsina Denies Grooming Allegations And Confirms Relationship With Zu

Alsina Wonders Why Thug Is Worried About Gay People

In a clip that circulated online, August Alsina is seen speaking on the Thug's controversial take. He said with all that is going on in the world, people are still concerned with what people do in their bedrooms. "Gay be the conversation," said Alsina. "Nothing keep the Black community in a chokehold like the gay conversation.

"So, that comment, I took personal," Alsina added. "It’s time to start calling out stupid. The older I get, I'm not into convincing that they stupid no more. Your life will show you that... At the same time, I am into simply saying, 'That's stupid. That's a dumb ass take. That's dumb.'"

Watch more of what August Alsina had to say about Young Thug's hot take below.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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