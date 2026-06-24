August Alsina Calls Young Thug's Comments On Gay Men "Dumb"

It's unclear what caused August Alsina to revisit Young Thug's interview with the Perspektives with Bank podcast last year, but he's decided to address the remarks this week. In September 2025, Young Thug visited the podcast and made a few comments that rubbed people the wrong way. At the time, Thugger suggested that a man who presents himself as straight before revealing that he's gay is somehow deceiving people.

"I feel like once you break a rule from your manhood, once you rat or once you turn gay," he said on the podcast while also emphasizing that he doesn't have an issue with gay people. "If I look at you, if I meet you and you gay, it’s like, ‘Okay.’ If I meet you and you portraying that you a man and you’re not gay — I don’t got nothing against gay people. You know what I’m saying? If you’re portraying a certain thing... If I look at you like a man and we f*cking b*tches together, girls together, and we doing certain sh*t together, I’m looking at you in a man light. Then I find out you gay, it ain’t really nothing you can say to me. I’mma just look at you like you broke a man code."

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Alsina Wonders Why Thug Is Worried About Gay People

In a clip that circulated online, August Alsina is seen speaking on the Thug's controversial take. He said with all that is going on in the world, people are still concerned with what people do in their bedrooms. "Gay be the conversation," said Alsina. "Nothing keep the Black community in a chokehold like the gay conversation.

"So, that comment, I took personal," Alsina added. "It’s time to start calling out stupid. The older I get, I'm not into convincing that they stupid no more. Your life will show you that... At the same time, I am into simply saying, 'That's stupid. That's a dumb ass take. That's dumb.'"