The Plugs I Met 2.5 - EP by Benny The Butcher

Benny The Butcher remains one of Buffalo's finest MCs, and on Wednesday, he delivered a new EP for his fans.

Benny The Butcher has consistently been one of the best MCs on the East Coast over the past decade or so. Overall, he has delivered some exceptional albums, and his fans are always looking forward to more. On Wednesday, those fans got blessed with a new six-track EP, The Plugs I Met 2.5. This new project comes with features from the likes of Raekwon , ElCamino, 38 Spesh, Bruiser Wolf, and Fuego Base. We also get production from the likes of Harry Fraud and Daringer.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!