The Plugs I Met 2.5 - EP by Benny The Butcher

Benny The Butcher has consistently been one of the best MCs on the East Coast over the past decade or so. Overall, he has delivered some exceptional albums, and his fans are always looking forward to more. On Wednesday, those fans got blessed with a new six-track EP, The Plugs I Met 2.5. This new project comes with features from the likes of Raekwon, ElCamino, 38 Spesh, Bruiser Wolf, and Fuego Base. We also get production from the likes of Harry Fraud and Daringer.
Release Date: June 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for The Plugs I Met 2.5
- The Dog & The Wolf ft. Bruiser Wolf & Harry Fraud
- Rise & Fall ft. 38 Spesh & ElCamino
- Big Difference ft. Bruiser Wolf & Fuego Base
- Once Upon A Time
- Talk Shows ft. Raekwon
- Can't Be Much