MoneyBagg Yo And Roc Nation Sued By Former Manager For $100 Million

BY Alexander Cole
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Rapper Moneybagg Yo walks into Invictus Academy to donate $20,000 for the Memphis-Shelby County Schools Adolescent Parenting
Rapper Moneybagg Yo walks into Invictus Academy to donate $20,000 for the Memphis-Shelby County Schools Adolescent Parenting Program at Invictus Academy in Memphis, Tenn., on January 9, 2025. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Sherry Jackson-Floyd is accusing MoneyBagg Yo and Roc Nation of cutting her out of the artist's success after investing millions.

Sherry Jackson-Floyd was the former manager for MoneyBagg Yo, and now, she is suing the artist, as well as Roc Nation and Bread Gang Enterprise, for $100 million.

Jackson-Floyd believes she was the catalyst for MoneyBagg Yo's early success in rap. She started working with the artist back in 2015, according to Hot97. At the time, the artist was only making upwards of $2500 per show. However, Jackson-Floyd claims she invested millions of dollars into turning the artist into a superstar.

In her lawsuit, Jackson-Floyd claims that once MoneyBagg Yo signed with Roc Nation, the company cut her out of the business. She had contracts with the artist, and she believes those contracts were violated as a result of Roc Nation's alleged interference.

“It’s intentional interference with contract on the part of Roc Nation because they knew this contract existed,” Attorney Ralph Gibson said. “It’s a commercial contract case.”

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MoneyBagg Yo Accused Of Betraying Former Manager

Jackson-Floyd alleges MoneyBagg Yo promised her weekly payments of $5000, as well as a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. Furthermore, Jackson-Floyd claims the artist promised her a third of all brand revenues. However, these benefits were allegedly overlooked, and she has not received any of the compensation she was promised.

The former manager is saying that were it not for her efforts, MoneyBagg Yo wouldn't be the artist he is today. She says she helped him earn upwards of $3 million. “Without her, he could not have gotten as big as he got,” Gibson explained.

This is an ongoing case and a developing story. We will be sure to keep you updated.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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