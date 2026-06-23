MoneyBagg Yo And Roc Nation Sued By Former Manager For $100 Million

Sherry Jackson-Floyd was the former manager for MoneyBagg Yo, and now, she is suing the artist, as well as Roc Nation and Bread Gang Enterprise, for $100 million.
Jackson-Floyd believes she was the catalyst for MoneyBagg Yo's early success in rap. She started working with the artist back in 2015, according to Hot97. At the time, the artist was only making upwards of $2500 per show. However, Jackson-Floyd claims she invested millions of dollars into turning the artist into a superstar.
In her lawsuit, Jackson-Floyd claims that once MoneyBagg Yo signed with Roc Nation, the company cut her out of the business. She had contracts with the artist, and she believes those contracts were violated as a result of Roc Nation's alleged interference.
“It’s intentional interference with contract on the part of Roc Nation because they knew this contract existed,” Attorney Ralph Gibson said. “It’s a commercial contract case.”
MoneyBagg Yo Accused Of Betraying Former Manager
Jackson-Floyd alleges MoneyBagg Yo promised her weekly payments of $5000, as well as a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. Furthermore, Jackson-Floyd claims the artist promised her a third of all brand revenues. However, these benefits were allegedly overlooked, and she has not received any of the compensation she was promised.
The former manager is saying that were it not for her efforts, MoneyBagg Yo wouldn't be the artist he is today. She says she helped him earn upwards of $3 million. “Without her, he could not have gotten as big as he got,” Gibson explained.
This is an ongoing case and a developing story. We will be sure to keep you updated.