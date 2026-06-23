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Sherry Jackson-Floyd
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MoneyBagg Yo And Roc Nation Sued By Former Manager For $100 Million
Sherry Jackson-Floyd is accusing MoneyBagg Yo and Roc Nation of cutting her out of the artist's success after investing millions.
By
Alexander Cole
June 23, 2026