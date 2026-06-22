Geno Smith Accused Of Attacking A Woman And Neglecting His Child

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith is facing some serious allegations from a woman on social media who goes by @everythingkrisxo. The woman is allegedly in a relationship with the NFL star, and she is accusing him of both abuse and child neglect.
In multiple videos posted to social media, the woman says Smith attacked her. Subsequently, she claims that Smith is refusing to take care of his child with special needs. Instead, he is allegedly spending his time watching pornography and playing Call Of Duty.
“Today is the day. Geno Smith beat my a** cause he hates taking care of his special needs kid and can’t be left alone with him because he’d rather watch s*x online and play Call of Duty,” the woman says in the video.
Geno Smith Allegations
“Geno just beat my a*, that’s why. I came in there. I put something down, and I left. You ran outside and attacked me, btch,” she continued. Throughout the video, Smith can be seen on the phone, where he even tells someone that the woman filming him has called the police.
Additionally, the woman has taken to Instagram, sharing photos of her arm covered in red marks. She alleges Smith left these marks during the alleged attack.
At this time, no arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed. Smith has yet to comment on the allegations at this time.
This remains a developing situation, and we will be sure to keep you updated as new information becomes available.