Geno Smith Accused Of Attacking A Woman And Neglecting His Child

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders
Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
NFL quarterback Geno Smith is facing some severe allegations this morning from a woman who claims he abused her.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith is facing some serious allegations from a woman on social media who goes by @everythingkrisxo. The woman is allegedly in a relationship with the NFL star, and she is accusing him of both abuse and child neglect.

In multiple videos posted to social media, the woman says Smith attacked her. Subsequently, she claims that Smith is refusing to take care of his child with special needs. Instead, he is allegedly spending his time watching pornography and playing Call Of Duty.

“Today is the day. Geno Smith beat my a** cause he hates taking care of his special needs kid and can’t be left alone with him because he’d rather watch s*x online and play Call of Duty,” the woman says in the video.

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Geno Smith Allegations

“Geno just beat my a*, that’s why. I came in there. I put something down, and I left. You ran outside and attacked me, btch,” she continued. Throughout the video, Smith can be seen on the phone, where he even tells someone that the woman filming him has called the police.

Additionally, the woman has taken to Instagram, sharing photos of her arm covered in red marks. She alleges Smith left these marks during the alleged attack.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed. Smith has yet to comment on the allegations at this time.

This remains a developing situation, and we will be sure to keep you updated as new information becomes available.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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