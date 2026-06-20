Little Birdie (Freestyle) – Song by Loe Shimmy

Loe Shimmy's "Little Birdie" freestyle is a growly but nonetheless wavy take on Drake's recent "ICEMAN" cut.

They never seen a thousand songs just on the hard drive, I grab a mic and get them back, this ain't no archive, Don't do no talking, call up and go get my star five, These n***as faking, ain't no gangsters, they just part-time

Florida MC Loe Shimmy is on one heck of a run, and he celebrated it by dropping a "Little Birdie" freestyle flipping the bouncy ICEMAN cut from Drake . The beat is exactly the same, but Shimmy adds some more growly and drowsy charisma to the instrumental. Also, the bars reflect on hard work, relationship woes, luxurious lifestyles, and everything in between that reflects his rise in hip-hop over the past few years. After all, this freestyle follows Loe's collaboration with Drizzy "I'm Spent," which appeared on the 6ix God's R&B-centric project HABIBTI. It's a highlight from that tracklist, and this "Little Birdie" freestyle is a welcome addition to that.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.