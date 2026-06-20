Little Birdie (Freestyle) – Song by Loe Shimmy

Florida MC Loe Shimmy is on one heck of a run, and he celebrated it by dropping a "Little Birdie" freestyle flipping the bouncy ICEMAN cut from Drake. The beat is exactly the same, but Shimmy adds some more growly and drowsy charisma to the instrumental. Also, the bars reflect on hard work, relationship woes, luxurious lifestyles, and everything in between that reflects his rise in hip-hop over the past few years. After all, this freestyle follows Loe's collaboration with Drizzy "I'm Spent," which appeared on the 6ix God's R&B-centric project HABIBTI. It's a highlight from that tracklist, and this "Little Birdie" freestyle is a welcome addition to that.
Release Date: June 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Little Birdie (Freestyle)
They never seen a thousand songs just on the hard drive,
I grab a mic and get them back, this ain't no archive,
Don't do no talking, call up and go get my star five,
These n***as faking, ain't no gangsters, they just part-time