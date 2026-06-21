RedRum - Song by HXG

Homixide Gang, otherwise known as HXG, is back with a new track containing lots of energy from Beno! and Meechie.

Opium duo Homixide Gang, also stylized as HXG, is currently looking to drop their new album, MADNESS. Before this project comes out, the group has developed their latest single, "RedRum." Beno! and Meechie come through with some impressive performances throughout the song. They clearly know what they are doing when it comes to these energetic bangers, and the deep voice aesthetic certainly does them wonders on this effort.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!