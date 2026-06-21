RedRum - Song by HXG

Opium duo Homixide Gang, also stylized as HXG, is currently looking to drop their new album, MADNESS. Before this project comes out, the group has developed their latest single, "RedRum." Beno! and Meechie come through with some impressive performances throughout the song. They clearly know what they are doing when it comes to these energetic bangers, and the deep voice aesthetic certainly does them wonders on this effort.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: MADNESS
Quotable Lyrics from RedRum
I'm a real Don Dada
My bro a Rasta, he a real top shotta
Blow ya' dreads off, take the wheels off your Honda
Purple Trackhawk, they can never get behind us (Skrrt)