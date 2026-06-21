6IXSIDE - Song by TyriqueOrDie

TyriqueOrDie has just dropped off a banger about Toronto called "6IXSIDE," and there are elements of house and rap.

Toronto has been responsible for some interesting musical movements over the years. Of course, artists like Drake and The Weeknd have led the way in that regard. Now, we are getting the ride of rap and house music fusions, with TyriqueOrDie. On his latest song, "6IXSIDE," the artist pays homage to his city, all while expertly crafting these two genres together. It makes for a fun song, and one that will certainly be played at Toronto clubs this weekend.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!