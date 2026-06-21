6IXSIDE - Song by TyriqueOrDie

Toronto has been responsible for some interesting musical movements over the years. Of course, artists like Drake and The Weeknd have led the way in that regard. Now, we are getting the ride of rap and house music fusions, with TyriqueOrDie. On his latest song, "6IXSIDE," the artist pays homage to his city, all while expertly crafting these two genres together. It makes for a fun song, and one that will certainly be played at Toronto clubs this weekend.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, House Music
Album: N/A