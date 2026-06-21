Fell 4 It - Song by HoodTrophy Bino & Baby Money

HoodTrophy Bino is looking to have himself a strong finale to 2026. On Friday, he teamed up with his good friend Baby Money for the track "Fell 4 It." As you would imagine from these two artists, this is an energetic banger with both artists having a lot of fun. If this is your style of rap, you'll enjoy what both artists have going on here. The music chemistry is all there, and in August, it seems as though a new album is in the works. This can only be good news for both fanbases.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A