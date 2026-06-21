Fell 4 It - Song by HoodTrophy Bino & Baby Money

HoodTrophy Bino and Baby Money have just teamed up on their latest banger, a new collaboration called "Fell 4 It."

HoodTrophy Bino is looking to have himself a strong finale to 2026. On Friday, he teamed up with his good friend Baby Money for the track "Fell 4 It." As you would imagine from these two artists, this is an energetic banger with both artists having a lot of fun. If this is your style of rap, you'll enjoy what both artists have going on here. The music chemistry is all there, and in August, it seems as though a new album is in the works. This can only be good news for both fanbases.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!