Tippy Toes - Song by PLUTO

Pluto has been looking to continue her rise to fame, and the new song "Tippy Toes" is certainly going to garner attention.

PLUTO is an Atlanta artist who has found herself in an interesting position. She is a young artist who continues to develop her craft. However, she also has some viral singles, which ups the expectations placed upon her. Clearly, she has no issues dealing with those expectations. On Friday, she delivered her latest single, "Tippy Toes," and no surprises, it's a banger. It's extremely energetic, and it is the kind of song that you just want to turn up to. Overall, PLUTO has an infectious style, and we cannot wait to hear more and more.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!