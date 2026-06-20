Tippy Toes - Song by PLUTO

PLUTO is an Atlanta artist who has found herself in an interesting position. She is a young artist who continues to develop her craft. However, she also has some viral singles, which ups the expectations placed upon her. Clearly, she has no issues dealing with those expectations. On Friday, she delivered her latest single, "Tippy Toes," and no surprises, it's a banger. It's extremely energetic, and it is the kind of song that you just want to turn up to. Overall, PLUTO has an infectious style, and we cannot wait to hear more and more.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Tippy Toes
Gon' take them clothes off, lil' bitch
I'm finna let the seat back
And bring your best friend
If you on that, then I need that