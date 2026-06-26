Diary Of A Young Lit B*tch - Album by Pluto

Atlanta MC Pluto has quickly risen in the ranks as one of the best young artists in the city. Overall, she is someone who delivers blistering flows, and her energy is absolutely infectious. On Diary Of A Young Lit B*tch, Pluto delivers 13 bangers. This mixtape is unrelenting in the best possible way. If you are someone who appreciates this style of rap from someone with hunger to be the best, then this is going to be a project for you. New Music Friday is stacked this week, yet Pluto finds a way to stand out.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Diary Of A Young Lit B*tch
- Never Been
- I Ain’t Pay Na
- Where Dey At
- Tippy Toes
- I Feel In Luv
- Right Now
- Dats My B*tch
- Push Up On Me
- Waga Waga
- Shirt Off
- Shake Something
- What You Know
- Take Um Down