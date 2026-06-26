Diary Of A Young Lit B*tch - Album by Pluto

Pluto is an artist with tons of energy, and her latest mixtape is one that you are going to have to turn up to this weekend.

Atlanta MC Pluto has quickly risen in the ranks as one of the best young artists in the city. Overall, she is someone who delivers blistering flows, and her energy is absolutely infectious. On Diary Of A Young Lit B*tch, Pluto delivers 13 bangers. This mixtape is unrelenting in the best possible way. If you are someone who appreciates this style of rap from someone with hunger to be the best, then this is going to be a project for you. New Music Friday is stacked this week, yet Pluto finds a way to stand out.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!