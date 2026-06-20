Baja Blast - Song by AJ Tracey

UK Rapper AJ Tracey has returned with his new track, Baja Blast, which is a song that was made specifically for the Summer months. The hypnotic production is wavy and would play well at a poolside bar. Meanwhile, Tracey raps about girls from Beverley Hills and being in the midst of paradise. It's a song about living a lavish lifestyle, and it's one of those tracks you can get lost in as the production washes over you. Tracey's performance is solid as ever, and it's a song that will get you through the heat.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: UK Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Baja Blast
They say hate's jarrin', I don't mind it (I don't mind it)
You can't hate being rich, you ain't tried it (You ain't tried)
I'm in LA with my bloodclaat steppers, the 2 and the 4 made the drink turn violet (I'm pourin')
I just got a new bag from Chrome, but it's funky, I'll go GQ and I'll style it (GQ)