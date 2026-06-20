Baja Blast - Song by AJ Tracey

AJ Tracey has come through with a Summer smash called "Baja Blast," and it has all the vibes you would hope for.

They say hate's jarrin', I don't mind it (I don't mind it) You can't hate being rich, you ain't tried it (You ain't tried) I'm in LA with my bloodclaat steppers, the 2 and the 4 made the drink turn violet (I'm pourin') I just got a new bag from Chrome, but it's funky, I'll go GQ and I'll style it (GQ)

UK Rapper AJ Tracey has returned with his new track, Baja Blast, which is a song that was made specifically for the Summer months. The hypnotic production is wavy and would play well at a poolside bar. Meanwhile, Tracey raps about girls from Beverley Hills and being in the midst of paradise. It's a song about living a lavish lifestyle, and it's one of those tracks you can get lost in as the production washes over you. Tracey's performance is solid as ever, and it's a song that will get you through the heat.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!